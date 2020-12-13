|
Clemson Playoff projections going into championship weekend
|2020 Dec 13, Sun 15:44- -
One weekend of college football remains with the biggest games of the season that will set the course for the Dec. 20 Playoff selections (noon/ESPN).
There is agreement now over Clemson's projected destination and matchup per two major outlets. CBS Sports and two ESPN projections pick a third Clemson-Ohio State CFP semifinal -- this time in the Rose Bowl. The ESPN picks go one round further and expect a Clemson-Alabama national championship game in Miami. The pandemic season continues to do a number on the four-letter network's Playoff Predictor metric, which now gives 5-0 and CFP No. 15 Southern Cal (49.7) slightly better odds than Clemson (45.5) to make the CFP. Alabama is a mortal lock (99.3), followed by Ohio State (87.7) and Notre Dame (69.2). Texas A&M (33.7) is the only other team given much of a shot, with 8-0 Cincinnati much further back (8.7). ESPN's mock committee rankings resemble the current CFP top-4 with Alabama then Notre Dame, Clemson and Ohio State on average.
There is agreement now over Clemson's projected destination and matchup per two major outlets.
CBS Sports and two ESPN projections pick a third Clemson-Ohio State CFP semifinal -- this time in the Rose Bowl.
The ESPN picks go one round further and expect a Clemson-Alabama national championship game in Miami.
The pandemic season continues to do a number on the four-letter network's Playoff Predictor metric, which now gives 5-0 and CFP No. 15 Southern Cal (49.7) slightly better odds than Clemson (45.5) to make the CFP. Alabama is a mortal lock (99.3), followed by Ohio State (87.7) and Notre Dame (69.2). Texas A&M (33.7) is the only other team given much of a shot, with 8-0 Cincinnati much further back (8.7).
ESPN's mock committee rankings resemble the current CFP top-4 with Alabama then Notre Dame, Clemson and Ohio State on average.
Games for top-8 teams Dec. 19
No. 4 Ohio State v. No. 14 Northwestern, noon FOX (Indianapolis)
No. 5 Texas A&M at Tennessee, noon ESPN
No. 8 (No. 7 in CFP) Iowa State v. No. 10 Oklahoma, noon ABC (Dallas)
No. 2 Notre Dame v. No. 3 Clemson, 4 p.m. ABC (Charlotte)
No. 1 Alabama v. No. 11 Florida, 8 p.m. CBS (Atlanta)
No. 20 Tulsa at No. 6 Cincinnati, 8 p.m. ABC