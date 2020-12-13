Clemson Playoff projections going into championship weekend

Brandon Rink by Staff Writer -

One weekend of college football remains with the biggest games of the season that will set the course for the Dec. 20 Playoff selections (noon/ESPN). There is agreement now over Clemson's projected destination and matchup per two major outlets. CBS Sports and two ESPN projections pick a third Clemson-Ohio State CFP semifinal -- this time in the Rose Bowl. The ESPN picks go one round further and expect a Clemson-Alabama national championship game in Miami. The pandemic season continues to do a number on the four-letter network's Playoff Predictor metric, which now gives 5-0 and CFP No. 15 Southern Cal (49.7) slightly better odds than Clemson (45.5) to make the CFP. Alabama is a mortal lock (99.3), followed by Ohio State (87.7) and Notre Dame (69.2). Texas A&M (33.7) is the only other team given much of a shot, with 8-0 Cincinnati much further back (8.7). ESPN's mock committee rankings resemble the current CFP top-4 with Alabama then Notre Dame, Clemson and Ohio State on average.

Games for top-8 teams Dec. 19

No. 4 Ohio State v. No. 14 Northwestern, noon FOX (Indianapolis)

No. 5 Texas A&M at Tennessee, noon ESPN

No. 8 (No. 7 in CFP) Iowa State v. No. 10 Oklahoma, noon ABC (Dallas)

No. 2 Notre Dame v. No. 3 Clemson, 4 p.m. ABC (Charlotte)

No. 1 Alabama v. No. 11 Florida, 8 p.m. CBS (Atlanta)

No. 20 Tulsa at No. 6 Cincinnati, 8 p.m. ABC