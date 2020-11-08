Clemson Playoff picture after loss at Notre Dame

The stakes have raised for Clemson's postseason hopes but it is widely-regarded as Playoff-bound despite Saturday's loss at Notre Dame.

A big reason why is the Tigers are in control of their conference-championship destiny, where the Fighting Irish are atop the league (6-0) and Clemson is one of two one-loss ACC teams with Miami -- owning the head-to-head tiebreaker there. Without divisions this season, the best two teams based on winning percentage will go to the ACC Championship Game in Charlotte on Dec. 19.

CBS Sports projects the Tigers' first-ever trip to the Rose Bowl and a third semifinal matchup with Ohio State in the last five seasons. They pick Clemson to come out on top of a Charlotte rematch with Notre Dame and Alabama-Oregon to be the Sugar Bowl semifinal.

ESPN's bowl predictors shifted projections of a Clemson-Alabama national championship to Ohio State-Alabama with a Tigers projection in both CFP semis each. Overall on the site, ESPN has Clemson as a four-seed on average currently with Alabama a unanimous No. 1.

By ESPN's Playoff Predictor, Alabama has the best odds to make it (90.5) and win it (39), followed by Ohio State (73.6), Notre Dame (46.4) and Clemson (45) -- still holding the third-best title chances (10.6).