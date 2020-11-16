Clemson-Pitt game time, TV placed on 6-day hold

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson hosts Pitt for the home finale next Saturday, Nov. 28, which will serve as Senior Day and Military Appreciation Day.

The ACC announced its entire Nov. 28 slate was placed on a 6-day hold for game time and TV. Other conference games that day are Duke at Georgia Tech, NC State at Syracuse, Miami at Wake Forest and Virginia at Florida State.

The Panthers were the last team to beat Clemson in Death Valley, on their last trip in 2016 with a game-winning 48-yard field goal as the clock ran out for a 43-42 score. The Tigers won their last matchup in the 2018 ACC Championship Game, 42-10.

Pitt hosts Virginia Tech Saturday at 4 p.m (ACC Network) after a 4-4 start. Clemson heads to Florida State on the weekend for a noon kickoff (ABC).