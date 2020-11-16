Clemson-Pitt game time, TV placed on 6-day hold
by - Monday, November 16, 2020 11:36 AM
Etienne rushed for 150 yards and two touchdowns the last time he played Pitt.
Etienne rushed for 150 yards and two touchdowns the last time he played Pitt.

Clemson hosts Pitt for the home finale next Saturday, Nov. 28, which will serve as Senior Day and Military Appreciation Day.

The ACC announced its entire Nov. 28 slate was placed on a 6-day hold for game time and TV. Other conference games that day are Duke at Georgia Tech, NC State at Syracuse, Miami at Wake Forest and Virginia at Florida State.

The Panthers were the last team to beat Clemson in Death Valley, on their last trip in 2016 with a game-winning 48-yard field goal as the clock ran out for a 43-42 score. The Tigers won their last matchup in the 2018 ACC Championship Game, 42-10.

Pitt hosts Virginia Tech Saturday at 4 p.m (ACC Network) after a 4-4 start. Clemson heads to Florida State on the weekend for a noon kickoff (ABC).

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
ESPN's Bomani Jones rips Gamecock fans for unrealistic expectations
ESPN's Bomani Jones rips Gamecock fans for unrealistic expectations
Tony Elliott weighs in on Gamecocks firing Muschamp, his head coaching future
Tony Elliott weighs in on Gamecocks firing Muschamp, his head coaching future
South Carolina fires Will Muschamp
South Carolina fires Will Muschamp
Post your comments!
Read all 1 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest

TigerBoards

Read More
Top Clemson News of the Week