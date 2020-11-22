BREAKING

Clemson-Pitt Vegas odds released
by - Sunday, November 22, 2020 2:21 PM
(ACC photo)
(ACC photo)

Clemson hopes to return to action for the first time since Nov. 7 on Saturday at home versus Pitt.

The No. 4-ranked Tigers (7-1) opened as a 26-point favorite on the visiting Panthers (5-4) for the 3:30 p.m. broadcast start on ESPN.

Pitt is coming off of a 47-14 win over Virginia Tech and is the last program to beat Clemson in Death Valley, on a game-winning field goal for a 43-42 win in 2016.

The Tigers dropped to 2-5 against the spread in FBS games this season last time out in a 47-40 double OT loss at Notre Dame.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Clemson-Pitt game time, TV announced
Clemson-Pitt game time, TV announced
Kirk Herbstreit releases his latest top six rankings
Kirk Herbstreit releases his latest top six rankings
Tee Higgins fined for touchdown celebration vs. Steelers
Tee Higgins fined for touchdown celebration vs. Steelers
Post your comments!
Read all 3 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest

TigerBoards

Read More
Top Clemson News of the Week