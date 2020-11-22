Clemson-Pitt Vegas odds released

Clemson hopes to return to action for the first time since Nov. 7 on Saturday at home versus Pitt.

The No. 4-ranked Tigers (7-1) opened as a 26-point favorite on the visiting Panthers (5-4) for the 3:30 p.m. broadcast start on ESPN.

Pitt is coming off of a 47-14 win over Virginia Tech and is the last program to beat Clemson in Death Valley, on a game-winning field goal for a 43-42 win in 2016.

The Tigers dropped to 2-5 against the spread in FBS games this season last time out in a 47-40 double OT loss at Notre Dame.