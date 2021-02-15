Clemson-Notre Dame basketball game postponed

The Atlantic Coast Conference announced today that the Clemson at Notre Dame men’s basketball game scheduled for Wednesday, February 17 has been postponed. The postponement follows a positive test, subsequent quarantining, and contact tracing within the Clemson men’s basketball program. The team is adhering to the outlined protocols within the ACC Medical Advisory Group report, which is available on theACC.com. Clemson coach Brad Brownell said Monday the program is currently paused for at least a couple days after a pair of positive tests and subsequent contact tracing. Brownell said they found out Sunday night and informed the team then. "I don't really know a lot. You're still trying to find that all out," Brownell said Monday morning. "Obviously we had the good win Friday, we're off Saturday, practiced yesterday a little bit -- had taken some tests and had a couple tests back that were positive and contact-tracing and now you're just trying to figure it out and make sure it doesn't get going through your program. So you're trying to be cautious and take care of your players and that's all I'm really at liberty to share right now.

"We're off at least for two or three more days just to figure out what's going on. At the end of the day, we've been fortunate that we haven't had many players get it -- that's a good thing but obviously it's a dangerous thing too. We've had some and got to be careful. We're on pause for a couple days to test and find out how rampant it's gone through our program. Hopefully it's like the last time and it's not too many folks. You've got a couple people who are contact-traced and out 10 days and a couple people who obviously had it and are out a week or whatnot. So we'll just see what happens here the next few days."

Wednesday's game is a fourth league game and a fifth game total postponed for the Tigers this season.

Clemson is a 7-seed on average in the NCAA Tournament projections currently. NCAA.com's Power Rankings had the Tigers 28th overall on Monday.