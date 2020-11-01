Clemson-Notre Dame Vegas odds released

TigerNet Staff by

The No. 1 Tigers (7-0) play in the featured game of the weekend ahead at No. 4 Notre Dame (6-0).

Clemson opened as a 4-point favorite and the line has grown to 5.5 in their favor as of Sunday afternoon.

The two tradition-rich football programs have only played four times, with the Tigers winning each of the last three. Clemson's last trip to South Bend is one of those, a 16-10 victory in 1979.

They last met in the 2018 College Football Playoff semifinal Cotton Bowl, a 30-3 Tigers win.

Freshman quarterback DJ Uiagalelei will make his first road start, due to Trevor Lawrence sitting out due to COVID-19 protocol. The California native accounted for 367 yards and three touchdowns in the 34-28 win over Boston College on Saturday.