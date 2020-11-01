Clemson-Notre Dame Vegas odds released
by - Sunday, November 1, 2020 3:16 PM
Nolan Turner picked off a pass in that last Clemson-Notre Dame matchup.
Nolan Turner picked off a pass in that last Clemson-Notre Dame matchup.

The No. 1 Tigers (7-0) play in the featured game of the weekend ahead at No. 4 Notre Dame (6-0).

Clemson opened as a 4-point favorite and the line has grown to 5.5 in their favor as of Sunday afternoon.

The two tradition-rich football programs have only played four times, with the Tigers winning each of the last three. Clemson's last trip to South Bend is one of those, a 16-10 victory in 1979.

They last met in the 2018 College Football Playoff semifinal Cotton Bowl, a 30-3 Tigers win.

Freshman quarterback DJ Uiagalelei will make his first road start, due to Trevor Lawrence sitting out due to COVID-19 protocol. The California native accounted for 367 yards and three touchdowns in the 34-28 win over Boston College on Saturday.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Nuk Hopkins fires back at Booger McFarland about LSU: "Good luck in the Hot Pocket bowl"
Nuk Hopkins fires back at Booger McFarland about LSU: "Good luck in the Hot Pocket bowl"
Clemson drops behind Notre Dame in ESPN power ranking
Clemson drops behind Notre Dame in ESPN power ranking
Playoff contenders gain ground on Clemson's No. 1 spot in Coaches Poll
Playoff contenders gain ground on Clemson's No. 1 spot in Coaches Poll
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest

TigerBoards

Read More
Top Clemson News of the Week