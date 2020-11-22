BREAKING

Clemson No. 4 in last AP rank before CFP poll starts
by - Sunday, November 22, 2020 2:06 PM
Clemson is scheduled to return to action at home versus Pitt this Saturday. (ACC photo)
Clemson is scheduled to return to action at home versus Pitt this Saturday. (ACC photo)

The top-4 in the Associated Press college football rankings remained the same going into this week's first Playoff poll.

Those four are Alabama (all 62 first-place votes), Notre Dame, Ohio State and Clemson.

Only one team in last week's AP top-5 played over the weekend with the top-ranked Tide, downing Kentucky 63-3 at home.

Also out of the ACC, Miami cracked the top-10 at No. 10 this week, while UNC entered the top-25, at No. 25.

The first College Football Playoff rankings will be on Tuesday at 7 p.m. (ESPN).

AP Poll - 11/22

RANK TEAM PV RANK POINTS

1 Alabama (7-0) 1 1,550 (62)

2 Notre Dame (8-0) 2 1,471

3 Ohio State (4-0) 3 1,440

4 Clemson (7-1) 4 1,358

5 Texas A&M (5-1) 5 1,249

6 Florida (6-1) 6 1,223

7 Cincinnati (8-0) 7 1,201

8 Brigham Young (9-0) 8 1,109

9 Oregon (3-0) 11 951

10 Miami (FL) (7-1) 12 936

11 Northwestern (5-0) 19 922

12 Indiana (4-1) 9 899

13 Georgia (5-2) 13 828

14 Oklahoma (6-2) 18 693

15 Iowa State (6-2) 17 658

16 Coastal Carolina (8-0) 15 622

17 Marshall (7-0) 15 542

18 Wisconsin (2-1) 10 540

19 USC (3-0) 20 461

20 Texas (5-2) 22 321

21 Oklahoma State (5-2) 14 289

22 Auburn (5-2) 23 259

23 Louisiana-Lafayette (7-1) 24 218

24 Tulsa (5-1) 25 164

25 North Carolina (6-2) 108

Others receiving votes: Washington 35, Liberty 31, Nevada 23, SMU 17, Iowa 15, Boise State 6, Florida Atlantic 5, Buffalo 3, San Jose State 3

