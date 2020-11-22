Clemson No. 4 in last AP rank before CFP poll starts

The top-4 in the Associated Press college football rankings remained the same going into this week's first Playoff poll.

Those four are Alabama (all 62 first-place votes), Notre Dame, Ohio State and Clemson.

Only one team in last week's AP top-5 played over the weekend with the top-ranked Tide, downing Kentucky 63-3 at home.

Also out of the ACC, Miami cracked the top-10 at No. 10 this week, while UNC entered the top-25, at No. 25.

The first College Football Playoff rankings will be on Tuesday at 7 p.m. (ESPN).

AP Poll - 11/22

RANK TEAM PV RANK POINTS

1 Alabama (7-0) 1 1,550 (62)

2 Notre Dame (8-0) 2 1,471

3 Ohio State (4-0) 3 1,440

4 Clemson (7-1) 4 1,358

5 Texas A&M (5-1) 5 1,249

6 Florida (6-1) 6 1,223

7 Cincinnati (8-0) 7 1,201

8 Brigham Young (9-0) 8 1,109

9 Oregon (3-0) 11 951

10 Miami (FL) (7-1) 12 936

11 Northwestern (5-0) 19 922

12 Indiana (4-1) 9 899

13 Georgia (5-2) 13 828

14 Oklahoma (6-2) 18 693

15 Iowa State (6-2) 17 658

16 Coastal Carolina (8-0) 15 622

17 Marshall (7-0) 15 542

18 Wisconsin (2-1) 10 540

19 USC (3-0) 20 461

20 Texas (5-2) 22 321

21 Oklahoma State (5-2) 14 289

22 Auburn (5-2) 23 259

23 Louisiana-Lafayette (7-1) 24 218

24 Tulsa (5-1) 25 164

25 North Carolina (6-2) 108

Others receiving votes: Washington 35, Liberty 31, Nevada 23, SMU 17, Iowa 15, Boise State 6, Florida Atlantic 5, Buffalo 3, San Jose State 3