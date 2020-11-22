|
Clemson No. 4 in last AP rank before CFP poll starts
|Sunday, November 22, 2020 2:06 PM-
The top-4 in the Associated Press college football rankings remained the same going into this week's first Playoff poll.
Those four are Alabama (all 62 first-place votes), Notre Dame, Ohio State and Clemson.
Only one team in last week's AP top-5 played over the weekend with the top-ranked Tide, downing Kentucky 63-3 at home.
Also out of the ACC, Miami cracked the top-10 at No. 10 this week, while UNC entered the top-25, at No. 25.
The first College Football Playoff rankings will be on Tuesday at 7 p.m. (ESPN).
AP Poll - 11/22
RANK TEAM PV RANK POINTS
1 Alabama (7-0) 1 1,550 (62)
2 Notre Dame (8-0) 2 1,471
3 Ohio State (4-0) 3 1,440
4 Clemson (7-1) 4 1,358
5 Texas A&M (5-1) 5 1,249
6 Florida (6-1) 6 1,223
7 Cincinnati (8-0) 7 1,201
8 Brigham Young (9-0) 8 1,109
9 Oregon (3-0) 11 951
10 Miami (FL) (7-1) 12 936
11 Northwestern (5-0) 19 922
12 Indiana (4-1) 9 899
13 Georgia (5-2) 13 828
14 Oklahoma (6-2) 18 693
15 Iowa State (6-2) 17 658
16 Coastal Carolina (8-0) 15 622
17 Marshall (7-0) 15 542
18 Wisconsin (2-1) 10 540
19 USC (3-0) 20 461
20 Texas (5-2) 22 321
21 Oklahoma State (5-2) 14 289
22 Auburn (5-2) 23 259
23 Louisiana-Lafayette (7-1) 24 218
24 Tulsa (5-1) 25 164
25 North Carolina (6-2) 108
Others receiving votes: Washington 35, Liberty 31, Nevada 23, SMU 17, Iowa 15, Boise State 6, Florida Atlantic 5, Buffalo 3, San Jose State 3