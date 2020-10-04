Clemson No. 1, Alabama gains ground in Coaches Poll

TigerNet Staff by

The Coaches Poll saw some added participation and therefore some changes this week.

Clemson is still on top and added four first-place votes (46), however, Alabama added 10 more (14) and gained some ground in overall points.

Georgia moved up to No. 3 over Florida, and Notre Dame rounds out the top-5.

The top-5 SEC trio all triumphed at home with Alabama downing a top-15 Texas A&M team, 52-24, Florida topping South Carolina, 38-24, and Georgia controlling the action 27-6 over Auburn.

Pac-12 school Oregon joined the ranks at No. 17 after their schedule was released Saturday.

Saturday opponent Miami is up to No. 7 and UNC from the ACC is No. 9, with Virginia Tech rounding out conference reps at No. 18.

Coaches Poll - 10/4

Rnk Team Pts First votes

1 Clemson 3-0 1533 46

2 Alabama 2-0 1496 14

3 Georgia 2-0 1372

3 Florida 2-0 1372

5 Notre Dame 2-0 1256

6 Ohio State 0-0 1192 2

7 Miami 3-0 1149

8 Penn State 0-0 983

9 North Carolina 2-0 982

10 Oklahoma State 3-0 818

11 Cincinnati 3-0 807

12 Tennessee 2-0 744

13 Auburn 1-1 701

14 Wisconsin 0-0 668

15 Brigham Young 3-0 646

16 Louisiana State 1-1 616

17 Oregon 0-0 494

18 Virginia Tech 2-0 423

19 Michigan 0-0 409

20 Texas A&M 1-1 339

21 Southern Methodist 4-0 304

22 Texas 2-1 295

23 UL Lafayette 3-0 207

24 Iowa State 2-1 137

25 Central Florida 2-1 127

Dropped out: No. 14 Mississippi State; No. 16 Oklahoma; No. 24 Memphis; No. 25 Pittsburgh.

Others rec. votes: Mississippi State 120; Minnesota 120; Southern California 112; Kansas State 86; Texas Christian 58; Oklahoma 53; Army 51; Marshall 46; Iowa 39; Coastal Carolina 38; Utah 36; Memphis 35; Arkansas 35; Pittsburgh 32; West Virginia 30; Boise State 30; UAB 25; Mississippi 24; NC State 17; Arizona State 16; Tulsa 15; Air Force 13; Kentucky 11; Washington 8; Virginia 8; Nebraska 5; California 5; Boston College 5; Stanford 4; Baylor 2; Liberty 1.