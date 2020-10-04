|
Clemson No. 1, Alabama gains ground in Coaches Poll
|Sunday, October 4, 2020 1:01 PM-
The Coaches Poll saw some added participation and therefore some changes this week.
Clemson is still on top and added four first-place votes (46), however, Alabama added 10 more (14) and gained some ground in overall points.
Georgia moved up to No. 3 over Florida, and Notre Dame rounds out the top-5.
The top-5 SEC trio all triumphed at home with Alabama downing a top-15 Texas A&M team, 52-24, Florida topping South Carolina, 38-24, and Georgia controlling the action 27-6 over Auburn.
Pac-12 school Oregon joined the ranks at No. 17 after their schedule was released Saturday.
Saturday opponent Miami is up to No. 7 and UNC from the ACC is No. 9, with Virginia Tech rounding out conference reps at No. 18.
Coaches Poll - 10/4
Rnk Team Pts First votes
1 Clemson 3-0 1533 46
2 Alabama 2-0 1496 14
3 Georgia 2-0 1372
3 Florida 2-0 1372
5 Notre Dame 2-0 1256
6 Ohio State 0-0 1192 2
7 Miami 3-0 1149
8 Penn State 0-0 983
9 North Carolina 2-0 982
10 Oklahoma State 3-0 818
11 Cincinnati 3-0 807
12 Tennessee 2-0 744
13 Auburn 1-1 701
14 Wisconsin 0-0 668
15 Brigham Young 3-0 646
16 Louisiana State 1-1 616
17 Oregon 0-0 494
18 Virginia Tech 2-0 423
19 Michigan 0-0 409
20 Texas A&M 1-1 339
21 Southern Methodist 4-0 304
22 Texas 2-1 295
23 UL Lafayette 3-0 207
24 Iowa State 2-1 137
25 Central Florida 2-1 127
Dropped out: No. 14 Mississippi State; No. 16 Oklahoma; No. 24 Memphis; No. 25 Pittsburgh.
Others rec. votes: Mississippi State 120; Minnesota 120; Southern California 112; Kansas State 86; Texas Christian 58; Oklahoma 53; Army 51; Marshall 46; Iowa 39; Coastal Carolina 38; Utah 36; Memphis 35; Arkansas 35; Pittsburgh 32; West Virginia 30; Boise State 30; UAB 25; Mississippi 24; NC State 17; Arizona State 16; Tulsa 15; Air Force 13; Kentucky 11; Washington 8; Virginia 8; Nebraska 5; California 5; Boston College 5; Stanford 4; Baylor 2; Liberty 1.