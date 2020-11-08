Clemson-ND with huge TV ratings

STAMFORD, Conn. – Nov. 8, 2020 – NBC Sports’ coverage of Saturday night’s top-five clash between the No. 1 Clemson Tigers and the No. 4 Notre Dame Fighting Irish averaged a preliminary* Total Audience Delivery of 9.44 million viewers across NBC TV and NBC Sports Digital – making it the most-watched Notre Dame on NBC game in 15 years, according to Fast National Data released today Nielsen, and digital data from Adobe Analytics.

*Does not include Out of Home viewership, which is included in official national viewership, and will be available on Tuesday. Viewership does not include the portion of the game that was interrupted on NBC by coverage of President-elect Joe Biden’s speech.

The Fighting Irish’s thrilling double-overtime victory, 47-40, over the nation’s top-ranked team is the most-watched Notre Dame on NBC matchup since the “Bush Push” game against USC on Oct. 15, 2005 (10.1 million viewers) and is the most-watched ND on NBC primetime game on record.

Last night’s game, which peaked at 14.2 million viewers from 11:30-11:45 p.m. ET (during the second overtime), will likely rank as the most-watched college football game of the season so far when official viewership, which includes out-of-home audience, is issued on Tuesday.

Clemson-Notre Dame (7:35-8:27 p.m. ET and 8:57-11:47 p.m. ET) delivered a 5.4/12 household rating.

NBC Sports’ coverage of 2020 Notre Dame Football concludes on Saturday, Dec. 5, when the Fighting Irish host the Syracuse Orange at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC.