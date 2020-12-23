Clemson-ND was most-watched ACC Championship game of all-time
The 2020 ACC Championship Game between then-No. 2 Notre Dame and then-No. 3 Clemson was one for the record books, as the rematch between the Fighting Irish and Tigers registered 10,180,000 viewers across all TV and streaming platforms to rank as the most-viewed conference championship game this weekend and the most-viewed ACC Championship of all time.

Excluding additional streaming on the ESPN App, the ACC Championship Game averaged 9,919,000 viewers on ABC, up 149 percent year-over-year. Saturday’s ACC Championship marks the first time since 2007 that ABC aired the most-viewed conference championship game across all networks.

Saturday’s ACC Championship audience peaked with 11,646,000 viewers from 5:15 – 5:30 p.m. ET, as Clemson scored in the closing seconds of the first half to take a 24-3 lead heading into halftime. Saturday’s conference championship game was nearly flat from the teams’ regular season meeting, a 2OT thriller in November, and ranks as the second-most viewed college football game of the season.

As expected, Greenville (22.9) was the top-rated market followed by Birmingham (22.7). The ACC Championship host city, Charlotte, registered a 12.9 local rating, with the top 10 available markets reaching double digits Saturday:

Both Notre Dame and Clemson are set for the College Football Playoff semifinals on Friday, Jan. 1. The No. 4 Fighting Irish take on top-ranked Alabama from Arlington, Texas at the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Rose Bowl Game presented by Capital One at 4 p.m. on ESPN, ESPN Radio and the ESPN App. No. 2 Clemson faces No. 3 Ohio State at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome for the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl at 8 p.m. on ESPN, ESPN Radio and the ESPN App.

