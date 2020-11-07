Breaking: Clemson-ND game going on cable network due to Biden speech

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Huge television changes for tonight's Clemson-ND game.

Joe Biden has won the presidency as the AP and other news agencies have reported. His victory speech will air on NBC during the Clemson-Notre Dame game (starts at 7:35 pm ET).

For those that want to make sure they don't miss a minute of the top four matchup, the game will be moved to the USA Network once the press conference begins (approximately 8 pm ET).

NBC will not leave the game until Biden steps to the podium, and they will return to the game on NBC after the speech is done.

Hopefully, all of that will give you some planning when they change the channel abruptly during the highly-anticipated matchup.