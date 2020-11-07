BREAKING

Breaking: Clemson-ND game going on cable network due to Biden speech
by - Assoc. Editor - Saturday, November 7, 2020 3:21 PM
Joe Biden will address the nation on Saturday night (William Bretzer - USA Today Sports)
Joe Biden will address the nation on Saturday night (William Bretzer - USA Today Sports)

Huge television changes for tonight's Clemson-ND game.

Joe Biden has won the presidency as the AP and other news agencies have reported. His victory speech will air on NBC during the Clemson-Notre Dame game (starts at 7:35 pm ET).

For those that want to make sure they don't miss a minute of the top four matchup, the game will be moved to the USA Network once the press conference begins (approximately 8 pm ET).

NBC will not leave the game until Biden steps to the podium, and they will return to the game on NBC after the speech is done.

Hopefully, all of that will give you some planning when they change the channel abruptly during the highly-anticipated matchup.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Clemson-ND game going on cable network due to Biden speech
Clemson-ND game going on cable network due to Biden speech
Official Clemson-Notre Dame hype video: Next Man Up
Official Clemson-Notre Dame hype video: Next Man Up
ESPN College GameDay picks for Clemson-Notre Dame
ESPN College GameDay picks for Clemson-Notre Dame
Post your comments!
Subject (Replies: 46) Author
spacer TNET: Clemson-ND game going on cable network due to Biden speech
 TigerNet News
spacer things are already getting better!
 TigerCook®
spacer Re: things are already getting better!
 gottigers81
spacer This could be an embarrassing referendum on Biden!
 BugEyeSprite
spacer uh, we just had a referendum and it went in Bidens favor
 stubborn_tiger®
spacer Re: uh, we just had a referendum and it went in Bidens favor
 Orangemania91
spacer Re: uh, we just had a referendum and it went in Bidens favor
 JD404®
spacer One can't be President-elect until the elections have been
 CootTamer
spacer Want some cheese with that whine?***
 Spillerfan
spacer Still your president***
 stubborn_tiger®
spacer Re: Still your president***
 itxskrtt
spacer Go Tigers!!!!***
 stubborn_tiger®
spacer Re: Still your president***
 Orangemania91
spacer Re: One can't be President-elect until the elections have been
 Marine4Life
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson-ND game going on cable network due to Biden speech
 T3Tiger®
spacer Will the game be streamed live on usa
 jgtiger
spacer You just have to change the channel twice.***
 stubborn_tiger®
spacer Not really, usa network is not ota
 jgtiger
spacer Sorry, these days it's easy to assume everyone is using
 stubborn_tiger®
spacer 782 for you upstate Spectrum customers.***
 NorthwestPurple®
spacer Re: 782 for you upstate Spectrum customers.***
 TigerKAT84
spacer Re: 782 for you upstate Spectrum customers.***
 CU1976
spacer I just hope a short speech
 goob®
spacer Salt meet wound
 PACIFIC BEACH TIGER®
spacer Your coup isn't complete!
 StMattTiger
spacer Thank God....
 Tiger8693
spacer Re: Thank God....
 PACIFIC BEACH TIGER®
spacer Just taking a page out of your Dem playbook....
 Tiger8693
spacer Which one of you morons voted for this clown?
 El Tigre 1
spacer Re: Which one of you morons voted for this clown?
 CUTigers0625®
spacer Re: Which one of you morons voted for this clown?
 Tiger Contractor
spacer Re: Which one of you morons voted for this clown?
 tigeranne
spacer Re: Which one of you morons voted for this clown?
 TigerKAT84
spacer Re: Which one of you morons voted for this clown?
 Valley Boy
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson-ND game going on cable network due to Biden speech
 StoobTiger
spacer Nope.
 David78®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson-ND game going on cable network due to Biden speech
 nocoothere
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson-ND game going on cable network due to Biden speech
 TigerKAT84
spacer Btw CU/ND/overall football fans, love to see usa ratings
 jgtiger
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson-ND game going on cable network due to Biden speech
 finns13
spacer It's definitely over. Can't just evict people without notice, though***
 JD404®
spacer This has the potential to end up being really
 movino®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson-ND game going on cable network due to Biden speech
 Valley Boy
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson-ND game going on cable network due to Biden speech
 TakeExit14
spacer Autographed Kamala knee pads now worth a lot more. nm***
 AeroTiger®
spacer Not my president Sleepy Joe
 JF43
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson-ND game going on cable network due to Biden speech
 79tiger
Read all 46 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest

TigerBoards

Read More
Top Clemson News of the Week