Clemson-Miami game time, TV announced
|Monday, September 28, 2020 11:22 AM-
Clemson will host an ACC opponent under the Death Valley lights again next week.
The Tigers are set to host No. 8 Miami (3-0) for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff on ABC Oct. 10, the school announced on Monday.
Clemson (2-0) takes on Virginia (1-0) this Saturday at 8 p.m. on ACC Network.
The Tigers haven't hosted the Hurricanes since 2010 in Memorial Stadium, a 30-21 loss. Clemson has won the last two meetings by a 96-3 combined score.
Miami moved up to No. 8 this week after improving to 3-0 with a 52-10 win over Florida State on Saturday. They have also notched wins over UAB (31-14) and at Louisville (47-34).
More ACC games that week:
Friday, Oct. 9
Louisville at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m., ESPN (previously announced)
Saturday, Oct. 10
Virginia Tech at North Carolina, Noon, ABC
NC State at Virginia, Noon, ACC Network
Duke at Syracuse, 12:30 p.m., RSN
Pitt at Boston College, 4 p.m., ACC Network
Florida State at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m., NBC (previously announced)
