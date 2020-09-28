Clemson-Miami game time, TV announced

Clemson will host an ACC opponent under the Death Valley lights again next week.

The Tigers are set to host No. 8 Miami (3-0) for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff on ABC Oct. 10, the school announced on Monday.

Clemson (2-0) takes on Virginia (1-0) this Saturday at 8 p.m. on ACC Network.

The Tigers haven't hosted the Hurricanes since 2010 in Memorial Stadium, a 30-21 loss. Clemson has won the last two meetings by a 96-3 combined score.

Miami moved up to No. 8 this week after improving to 3-0 with a 52-10 win over Florida State on Saturday. They have also notched wins over UAB (31-14) and at Louisville (47-34).

More ACC games that week:

Friday, Oct. 9

Louisville at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m., ESPN (previously announced)

Saturday, Oct. 10

Virginia Tech at North Carolina, Noon, ABC

NC State at Virginia, Noon, ACC Network

Duke at Syracuse, 12:30 p.m., RSN

Pitt at Boston College, 4 p.m., ACC Network

Florida State at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m., NBC (previously announced)

