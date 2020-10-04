Clemson-Miami Vegas odds released

Clemson opened as a heavy favorite for a top-10 showdown Saturday.

The No. 1-ranked Tigers started as a 16-point favorite and that sits around 14.5 points currently against the fellow 3-0 and the No. 7-ranked Miami Hurricanes.

Clemson hasn't met Miami since the 2017 ACC title game (38-3) and not at home since 2010 (30-21 loss).

The Hurricanes, in two meetings, haven't scored a TD on Clemson since that game in 2010, getting outscored 96-3.