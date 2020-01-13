|
Clemson-LSU national title halftime stats
|Monday, January 13, 2020 10:24 PM- -
No. 1 LSU scored three-straight TDs to take a 28-17 edge at the half on No. 3 Clemson.
Trevor Lawrence started 6-of-8 passing for 112 yards but finished 12-of-22 for 176 yards at the half. Travis Etienne had 13 touches for 98 yards at the break. LSU's Joe Burrow connected on 16-of-28 passes for 270 yards and three TDs.
Here are the halftime stats:
Halftime stats pic.twitter.com/OP7utbUjZQ— TigerNet.com (@ClemsonTigerNet) January 14, 2020
