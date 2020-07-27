BREAKING

Breaking: Clemson LB to step away from football
by - Assoc. Editor - Monday, July 27, 2020 7:21 PM
Constantin had several tough breaks with 3 ACL injuries
Constantin had several tough breaks with 3 ACL injuries

Clemson redshirt freshman linebacker Bryton Constantin announced on Monday night that he is stepping away from football after battling several severe knee injuries.

"Thank you God for allowing football to take me this far in life, but everything must come to an end eventually," he posted on social media. "As many of you know I've been battling 3 ACL surgeries over the past 1 1/2 years and it has slowly taken away my passion to step on the field again. It also made me think of my future health a lot more and look out for myself in 10+ years.

"With that being said, I will be stepping away from playing this game. I will still be enrolled at Clemson and on the team but just helping out them in other ways."

Constantin was a four-star and top-100-rated player overall as an inside linebacker. He helped lead University Lab (La.) to state championships in 2017 and 2018.

