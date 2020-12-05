BREAKING

Breaking: Clemson LB suffers possible major injury
by - 2020 Dec 5, Sat 21:16
Venables has made four starts this season. (ACC photo)
Venables has made four starts this season. (ACC photo)

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said to ABC that he believes that backup middle linebacker Jake Venables suffered a broken arm in the first half of the game versus Virginia Tech.

Venables stepped into the game after starter James Skalski sat out after the first series with soreness, said Swinney. Skalski was ruled out for the game and came out of the half without his uniform on.

Venables came into the game as second on the team with 43 tackles, 5.5 for loss, with 2.5 sacks. He has started four games this season.

Sophomore Kane Patterson is the third-string middle linebacker. He has 11 career tackles in 64 snaps over 15 games coming into tonight.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Clemson LB suffers possible major injury
Clemson LB suffers possible major injury
WATCH: ESPN halftime interview with Dabo Swinney
WATCH: ESPN halftime interview with Dabo Swinney
2021 QB announces preferred walk-on Clemson offer
2021 QB announces preferred walk-on Clemson offer
Post your comments!
Read all 8 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest

TigerBoards

Read More
Top Clemson News of the Week