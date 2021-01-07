BREAKING

Breaking: Clemson LB announces he's returning
by - 2021 Jan 7, Thu 15:04
Clemson’s leader in the middle of its defense will be back.

James Skalski announced the news via social media, making use of the extra year afforded after the NCAA ruling in the pandemic.

He was named a second-team All-ACC honoree after tallying 39 tackles, 3.5 for loss, with 1.5 sacks, three QB pressures and three pass breakups last season.

Skalski is back for a sixth year on campus after taking a redshirt in the 2018 season.

He was ejected in the Sugar Bowl loss to Ohio State for targeting in the first half, which would not affect him for the opener against Georgia this September.

