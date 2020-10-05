Clemson-Georgia Tech game time, TV options announced
by - Monday, October 5, 2020 12:17 PM
Clemson returns to the road next week for the first time since the season opener at Wake Forest on Sept. 12.

The Tigers will come off the top-10 showdown with Miami on Saturday with a noon kickoff at Georgia Tech on Oct. 17 at Bobby Dodd Stadium on ABC or ACC Network (to be announced this weekend).

The Tigers opened with Georgia Tech last season and won 52-14. After a 1-2 start, Georgia Tech plays next on Friday at home versus Louisville (7 p.m./ESPN).

Full ACC schedule

Clemson at Georgia Tech, Noon, ABC or ACC Network – network designation after the games of Oct. 10

Pitt at Miami, Noon, ABC or ACC Network – network designation after the games of Oct. 10

Liberty at Syracuse, Noon, RSN

Louisville at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m., NBC (previously announced)

Duke at NC State, 3:30 p.m., RSN

Virginia at Wake Forest, 4 p.m., ACC Network

North Carolina at Florida State, 7 p.m., ESPN

Boston College at Virginia Tech, 8 p.m., ACC Network

