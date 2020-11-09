Clemson-Florida State game time, TV announced

The No. 4-ranked Tigers look to rebound at Florida State next week.

Clemson (7-1) returns to Tallahassee for a noon broadcast start on ABC Nov. 21.

The Seminoles dropped to 2-5 on the season under new coach Mike Norvell after a 41-17 home loss to Pittsburgh last Saturday. They play at NC State this Saturday at 7:30 p.m. on ACC Network.

Clemson has its second bye week here after a 47-40 double OT loss at No. 2 Notre Dame.

After being one of the premier divisional rivalries in college football, Clemson has now won five games in a row over the Seminoles, including the last three by an average of 32 points per game.

Full ACC slate

Friday, Nov. 20

Syracuse at Louisville, 7:30 p.m., ESPN (previously announced)

Saturday, Nov. 21

Clemson at Florida State, Noon, ABC

Wake Forest at Duke, Noon, ACC Network

Virginia Tech at Pitt, 4 p.m., ACC Network

Abilene Christian at Virginia, 4 p.m., RSN

Liberty at NC State, 7:30 p.m., RSN

Georgia Tech at Miami, 8 p.m., ACC Network

