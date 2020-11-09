|
Clemson-Florida State game time, TV announced
|Monday, November 9, 2020 12:03 PM-
The No. 4-ranked Tigers look to rebound at Florida State next week.
Clemson (7-1) returns to Tallahassee for a noon broadcast start on ABC Nov. 21.
The Seminoles dropped to 2-5 on the season under new coach Mike Norvell after a 41-17 home loss to Pittsburgh last Saturday. They play at NC State this Saturday at 7:30 p.m. on ACC Network.
Clemson has its second bye week here after a 47-40 double OT loss at No. 2 Notre Dame.
After being one of the premier divisional rivalries in college football, Clemson has now won five games in a row over the Seminoles, including the last three by an average of 32 points per game.
Full ACC slate
Friday, Nov. 20
Syracuse at Louisville, 7:30 p.m., ESPN (previously announced)
Saturday, Nov. 21
Clemson at Florida State, Noon, ABC
Wake Forest at Duke, Noon, ACC Network
Virginia Tech at Pitt, 4 p.m., ACC Network
Abilene Christian at Virginia, 4 p.m., RSN
Liberty at NC State, 7:30 p.m., RSN
Georgia Tech at Miami, 8 p.m., ACC Network
The ACC has announced a noon kickoff time for our next game at Florida State. The last time we visited, @cwilkins42 blessed the noon slate with this Big Man Touchdown.— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) November 9, 2020
