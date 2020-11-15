Clemson-Florida State Vegas odds released

TigerNet Staff by

The No. 4-ranked Tigers are scheduled to return to action this weekend in Tallahassee against the struggling Florida State Seminoles (noon, ABC).

Clemson opened as a 29-point favorite and now are currently up to 32.5-point favorites on usual-divisional rival FSU, which dropped to 1-6 in ACC play on Saturday after a 38-22 loss to NC State.

Seminoles coach Mike Norvell announced two first-team All-ACC players being out for the season last week, in defensive tackle Marvin Wilson and wide receiver Tamorrion Terry.

Clemson (7-1, 6-1 ACC) has won five consecutive games over Florida State, including the last three by an average of 32 points per game.