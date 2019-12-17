Clemson DT named to ESPN's True Freshman All-American team

One of the reasons is freshman defensive tackle Tyler Davis that has been a perfect fit with the defense from day one.

ESPN released their 2019 true freshman All-American team, and Davis made the cut.

"The No. 58 prospect in the 2019 class made his presence known in the spring when enrolling, and followed up by becoming the first true freshman defensive tackle to start a season opener at Clemson since Jeff Mills in 1974," ESPN's Tom Luginbill said. "Davis went on to start ten games this year, posting 39 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss and three sacks for the defending national champions."