Clemson DT enters transfer portal
by - 2021 Jan 4, Mon 15:54
Williams redshirted in 2017 and could play two more seasons.
Clemson defensive tackle Jordan Williams has entered the transfer portal.

"My years here have been nothing but memorable," Williams posted on social media. "Clemson has allowed me to meet new people and build lifelong friendships. I appreciate all the love and support over my years here. With that being said I will be entering the NCAA Transfer Portal. I appreciate Coach Swinney and his staff for giving me the opportunity to come and play here and I will forever be grateful. While my time here is up I am forever thankful and blessed to be a Clemson Tiger!

Williams was honored with the seniors back in Clemson's final home game.

The Virginia native totaled nine tackles, with seven stops and 12 QB hurries over 228 snaps this season per Pro Football Focus.

He enrolled in 2017 as a 4-star defensive end and moved to defensive tackle after redshirting that year.

