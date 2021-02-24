Clemson DL will no longer play football

Clemson defensive lineman Justin Foster is ready for a new challenge. Foster didn't play football in 2020 as he battled COVID-19 complications combined with asthma during the summer. "Justin Foster, who graduated back in December. He’s ready to move on," Swinney said during Wednesday's media session. "He has got some really, really good and special career and work opportunities that he is really interested in and wants to get started on. I tried to talk him out of it, but he had a very tough fall. Covid was a very tough thing for him. Justin is a guy that has always battled asthma and allergies. He has always had challenges with that. When he got Covid last summer, that really, really set him back. He just wasn’t able to do what he needed to do. He is way better than he was back in August, but he is still kind of working through that." Swinney said that Foster is extremely intelligent and has a golden opportunity in the business world.

"Really was hoping that he would continue that process and come back and play next year, but if you know Justin Foster, you know he is a brilliant young man. He’s incredibly smart. He has a lot of interests and is very, very talented. He’s got a great career ahead of him, and he knows exactly what he wants to do. He’s got a unique opportunity, and that has been weighing and tugging on him because he has graduated, and he loves football, but he really wants to take this next step and get started with this part of his life with his work career."

Best of luck to Justin, as he sounds like he has a great future ahead for himself.