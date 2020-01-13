Clemson DL playing update

Next man up mentality for Clemson. Defensive tackle Nyles Pinckney's playing status appears to be OUT during pre-game of the National Championship. A Clemson official told TigerNet that Pinckney will not dress out tonight. Pinckney was seen wearing sweats with his jersey during pregame as he has been dealing with an ankle issue. "We're hopeful, but if he plays, he'll be limited," Swinney said to reporters recently.

In the practice window open to the media on Saturday evening, Pinckney did not have a uniform on.

In 2019, he has 20 tackles, including four for loss and a sack.