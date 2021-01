Clemson DL enters transfer portal

Pinckney tallied 16 tackles with one sack and seven QB hurries over 272 snaps this season (per Pro Football Focus).

The Beaufort, South Carolina product redshirted in 2016 after signing as a four-star defensive tackle. He was a third-team All-ACC selection in 2019 after 27 tackles (4.0 for loss), one sack and a fumble recovery in 367 snaps over 14 games (13 starts).

He is a second Clemson defensive tackle to enter the transfer portal after Jordan Williams did so also on Monday.