BREAKING

Clemson DE named to 2020 Lott IMPACT Trophy Watch List
by - Assoc. Editor - Friday, June 5, 2020 12:58 PM
Foster should have a big season in 2020
Foster should have a big season in 2020

Clemson defensive end Justin Foster is one of 42 players nominated for the 2020 Lott IMPACT Trophy which honors the top defensive player in college football for his impact on the team, both on and off the field.

Foster was Honorable mention All-ACC and All-ACC Academic selection last season.

On the gridiron in 2019, he had 41 tackles including 10.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, a pass breakup, and a forced fumble.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
'WRU' wins out in battle with Ohio State over 4-star WR
'WRU' wins out in battle with Ohio State over 4-star WR
Clemson WR target to commit Friday
Clemson WR target to commit Friday
Twitter reacts to 4-star WR committing to Clemson
Twitter reacts to 4-star WR committing to Clemson
Post your comments!
Read all 1 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Best Clemson News of the Week