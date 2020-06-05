Clemson DE named to 2020 Lott IMPACT Trophy Watch List

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Clemson defensive end Justin Foster is one of 42 players nominated for the 2020 Lott IMPACT Trophy which honors the top defensive player in college football for his impact on the team, both on and off the field. Foster was Honorable mention All-ACC and All-ACC Academic selection last season.

On the gridiron in 2019, he had 41 tackles including 10.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, a pass breakup, and a forced fumble.