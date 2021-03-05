Clemson DB to have surgery
by - Assoc. Editor - 2021 Mar 5, Fri 18:32
Greene is a talented young player (ACC Photo)
Greene is a talented young player (ACC Photo)

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney spoke with the media following Friday's practice and was asked about some of the depth in his talented but young secondary.

Swinney talked fondly of defensive back Malcolm Greene but shared that he has a shoulder issue that will require surgery (clean up) after spring break.

Swinney said that Greene will miss some time but should be ready to go this summer.

"Everything in life is a test," Greene posted on social media recently. "How you RESPOND determines your next phase."

Greene finished with 11 tackles, 1.5 sacks, an interception, and two pass deflections in his true freshman campaign last season.

In other roster news, Swinney said that Taisun Phommachanh was out of today's practice because of 'protocol.'

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Clemson intends for Death Valley to be full this fall
Clemson intends for Death Valley to be full this fall
Clemson DB to have surgery
Clemson DB to have surgery
Talented Florida safety has Clemson in top schools
Talented Florida safety has Clemson in top schools
Post your comments!
Read all 1 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest

TigerBoards

Read More
Top Clemson News of the Week