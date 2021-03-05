Clemson DB to have surgery

Swinney talked fondly of defensive back Malcolm Greene but shared that he has a shoulder issue that will require surgery (clean up) after spring break.

Swinney said that Greene will miss some time but should be ready to go this summer.

"Everything in life is a test," Greene posted on social media recently. "How you RESPOND determines your next phase."

Greene finished with 11 tackles, 1.5 sacks, an interception, and two pass deflections in his true freshman campaign last season.

In other roster news, Swinney said that Taisun Phommachanh was out of today's practice because of 'protocol.'