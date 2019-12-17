|
Clemson DB accepts invite to All-Star game
|Tuesday, December 17, 2019 3:03 PM- -
Clemson senior safety
Tanner Muse has accepted an invite to the East-West Shrine Bowl.
Muse is the fifth-leading tackler on the team with 47 tackles including five for loss, two sacks, four interceptions, three pass breakups, and a quarterback hurry. The East-West Shrine Bowl will be played at Tropical Field in St. Petersburg, Florida on January 18 at 3 p.m. EST on the NFL Network.
. @ClemsonFB Tanner Muse has accepted his invitation to play in the 95th East-West Shrine Bowl . Congrats @Tanner33spMuse ??#ShrineBowl | #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/binMCdPmMR— Shrine_Bowl (@Shrine_Bowl) December 16, 2019
