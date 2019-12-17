Clemson DB accepts invite to All-Star game
Muse has had four picks this season

Clemson senior safety Tanner Muse has accepted an invite to the East-West Shrine Bowl.

Muse is the fifth-leading tackler on the team with 47 tackles including five for loss, two sacks, four interceptions, three pass breakups, and a quarterback hurry.

The East-West Shrine Bowl will be played at Tropical Field in St. Petersburg, Florida on January 18 at 3 p.m. EST on the NFL Network.

