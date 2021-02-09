|
Clemson CB enters transfer portal
|2021 Feb 9, Tue 21:42-
Redshirt senior cornerback
LeAnthony Williams has entered the transfer portal, TigerNet has confirmed.
Williams signed as a four-star prospect out of Roswell, Georgia, and redshirted as a freshman in 2017. He saw action in 11 games each over 2019 and 2020 with 14 tackles and a pass breakup. Williams tallied 264 total snaps as a Tiger with 22 tackles.
Williams signed as a four-star prospect out of Roswell, Georgia, and redshirted as a freshman in 2017.
He saw action in 11 games each over 2019 and 2020 with 14 tackles and a pass breakup.
Williams tallied 264 total snaps as a Tiger with 22 tackles.
Al.com's Matt Zenitz first reported the Williams transfer portal news.
Tags: LeAnthony Williams