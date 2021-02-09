Clemson CB enters transfer portal
by - 2021 Feb 9, Tue 21:42
Williams has played three seasons and redshirted one (Clemson athletics photo).
Williams has played three seasons and redshirted one (Clemson athletics photo).

Redshirt senior cornerback LeAnthony Williams has entered the transfer portal, TigerNet has confirmed.

Williams signed as a four-star prospect out of Roswell, Georgia, and redshirted as a freshman in 2017.

He saw action in 11 games each over 2019 and 2020 with 14 tackles and a pass breakup.

Williams tallied 264 total snaps as a Tiger with 22 tackles.

Al.com's Matt Zenitz first reported the Williams transfer portal news.

