Clemson CB announces he's returning for senior year
by - 2021 Jan 11, Mon 22:42
(Clemson athletics photo)
Clemson cornerback Derion Kendrick announced he will return for his senior season in a late Monday Instagram post.

Kendrick had drawn some late first-round NFL draft projections from analysts, including ESPN's Todd McShay.

Kendrick signed as a 5-star wide receiver initially for the Tigers until moving to cornerback last season, earning second-team All-ACC honors.

The Rock Hill product posted six passes defended with one interception in nine games this season.

