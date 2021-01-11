|
Clemson CB announces he's returning for senior year
|2021 Jan 11, Mon 22:42-
Clemson cornerback
Derion Kendrick announced he will return for his senior season in a late Monday Instagram post.
Kendrick had drawn some late first-round NFL draft projections from analysts, including ESPN's Todd McShay. Kendrick signed as a 5-star wide receiver initially for the Tigers until moving to cornerback last season, earning second-team All-ACC honors. The Rock Hill product posted six passes defended with one interception in nine games this season.
