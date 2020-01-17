Clemson CB AJ Terrell makes NFL decision

TigerNet Staff by Correspondent -

Clemson junior cornerback AJ Terrell announced he will declare early for the NFL draft. "First, I want to thank you for the love and support you've shown me and the entire Clemson football program," Terrell said addressing 'Clemson Nation.' "We have shared some pretty unforgettable moments in my three years here, and so many of them were possible because of your unwavering belief in me, my teammates, our coaches, and the dozens of students and staff who work so hard to make each season a success." "...it is with much gratitude and excitement that I announce my decision to declare for the NFL Draft." Terrell tallied 34 stops, 0.5 for loss, with two interceptions and three pass breakups as a junior. He picked off six passes over the last three seasons, including an interception for a TD in the 2018 season’s national championship. Terrell went into the 2019 season’s national championship without surrendering 60 yards to a receiver in coverage, per Pro Football Focus.

He has had projections as high as the second round of the NFL draft.