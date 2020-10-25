Clemson-BC Vegas odds released

A week after some historic odds marked the Clemson-Syracuse game (up to 47.5 points at kickoff) -- this week is a little more measured.

No. 1-ranked Clemson opened as a 32-point favorite over Boston College, which is a noon broadcast start Saturday in Death Valley on ABC.

The Tigers have won nine in a row in the series and 11-of-12. After the schedule changes this year, Clemson is hosting the Eagles for a second-straight season, after a 59-7 win last year.

BC improved to 4-2 with a 48-27 win over Georgia Tech on Saturday. They're 0-2 in top-25 matchups so far, however, with a 26-22 loss versus UNC and a 40-14 defeat at Virginia Tech.

Clemson is 6-0 after a 47-21 win over Syracuse Saturday.

