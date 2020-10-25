Clemson-BC Vegas odds released
by - Sunday, October 25, 2020 2:36 PM
Clemson-BC Vegas odds released

A week after some historic odds marked the Clemson-Syracuse game (up to 47.5 points at kickoff) -- this week is a little more measured.

No. 1-ranked Clemson opened as a 32-point favorite over Boston College, which is a noon broadcast start Saturday in Death Valley on ABC.

The Tigers have won nine in a row in the series and 11-of-12. After the schedule changes this year, Clemson is hosting the Eagles for a second-straight season, after a 59-7 win last year.

BC improved to 4-2 with a 48-27 win over Georgia Tech on Saturday. They're 0-2 in top-25 matchups so far, however, with a 26-22 loss versus UNC and a 40-14 defeat at Virginia Tech.

Clemson is 6-0 after a 47-21 win over Syracuse Saturday.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Movement in AP top-5 after Big Ten returns
Movement in AP top-5 after Big Ten returns
Swinney explains why Travis Etienne went to locker room
Swinney explains why Travis Etienne went to locker room
Swinney updates injury status of Derion Kendrick, James Skalski, Tyler Davis
Swinney updates injury status of Derion Kendrick, James Skalski, Tyler Davis
Post your comments!
Read all 7 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest

TigerBoards

Read More
Top Clemson News of the Week