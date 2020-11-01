Clemson, Alabama tight at top of AP Poll

TigerNet Staff by

Alabama gained 19 of Clemson's first-place votes over the weekend to pull within four (29 to the Tigers' 33) at the top of the Associated Press top-25.

Rounding out the top-5, Ohio State ranks third, Notre Dame, fourth, and Georgia, fifth.

Clemson came back from 18 points down to a 34-28 win over Boston College with freshman QB DJ Uiagalelei, while the rest of the top-5 results were Alabama rolling Mississippi State, 41-0, Ohio State topping Penn State, 38-25, Notre Dame controlling the action in a 31-13 win at Georgia Tech and Georgia coming out on top of a defensive battle at Kentucky, 14-3.

Miami, at No. 11, is the only other ACC rep.

AP Poll - 11/1

1 Clemson (7-0) 1 ACC 1,515 (33)

2 Alabama (6-0) 2 SEC 1,513 (29)

3 Ohio State (2-0) 3 Big Ten 1,430

4 Notre Dame (6-0) 4 ACC 1,351

5 Georgia (4-1) 5 SEC 1,289

6 Cincinnati (5-0) 7 American Athletic 1,199

7 Texas A&M (4-1) 8 SEC 1,156

8 Florida (3-1) 10 SEC 1,066

9 Brigham Young (7-0) 11 IA Independents 1,014

10 Wisconsin (1-0) 9 Big Ten 985

11 Miami (FL) (5-1) 12 ACC 946

12 Oregon (0-0) 14 Pac-12 831

13 Indiana (2-0) 17 Big Ten 765

14 Oklahoma State (4-1) 6 Big 12 760

15 Coastal Carolina (6-0) 20 Sun Belt 527

16 Marshall (5-0) 19 Conference USA 523

17 Iowa State (4-2) 23 Big 12 427

18 SMU (6-1) 22 American Athletic 420

19 Oklahoma (4-2) 24 Big 12 405

20 USC (0-0) 21 Pac-12 354

21 Boise State (2-0) 25 Mountain West 336

22 Texas (4-2) Big 12 190

23 Michigan (1-1) 13 Big Ten 151

24 Auburn (4-2) SEC 144

25 Liberty (6-0) IA Independents 118

Others receiving votes:

Northwestern 106, Louisiana-Lafayette 101, North Carolina 92, Penn State 87, Tulsa 73, Army 57, Kansas State 51, West Virginia 44, Utah 44, Washington 21, Purdue 15, Virginia Tech 11, San Diego State 8, Arizona State 7, Appalachian State 6, Wake Forest 5, Michigan State 4, California 3