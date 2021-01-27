Clemson AD comments on Tony Elliott and his future with Tigers

TigerNet Staff by

Tennessee announced the hiring of former UCF coach Josh Heupel on Wednesday, who followed his former athletic director Danny White to the school. Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott had been reported to be among the leading candidates for the job and Clemson athletic director Dan Radakovich commented on that Wednesday to Sports Illustrated. “It’s a testament to 2 people - Tony & Dabo. It’s rare," SI's Ross Dellenger reported Radakovich telling him of Elliott sticking around, "but Tony is a unique individual in all the ways the word unique is positive. Down the road, Tony will be a head coach and he’ll be incredibly successful.” Dellenger also reports that Radakovich expects that the school will soon talk contract enhancements for Elliott. Radakovich added regarding the open UCF job now that "I am confident he'll (Elliott) be at Clemson to start the 2021 season."

Elliott had his contract bumped up to $1.6 million per year in 2020 ahead of his first season being the sole offensive coordinator.

Clemson finished third nationally in scoring offense last season (43.5), scoring its fewest points with Elliott out for COVID-19 protocol (28 vs. Ohio State).

Asked about the UCF job now open, Radakovich says of Elliott, “I am confident he’ll be at Clemson to start the 2021 season.” — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) January 27, 2021