Clemson 2021 baseball schedule released

CLEMSON, S.C. – The 2021 Tiger baseball slate features a 50-game schedule, including 28 home games and 12 ACC series. All games and times are subject to change based on inclement weather, COVID-19 protocols and other scheduling adjustments. The 2021 Clemson softball schedule is slated to be released within the next week as well. The Tigers’ six ACC home series are against Notre Dame, Virginia Tech, Virginia, Wake Forest, Louisville and Duke, while Clemson’s ACC road series are at North Carolina, Boston College, NC State, Miami (Fla.), Georgia Tech and Florida State. The Tigers are not scheduled to play Pittsburgh during the regular season. Clemson, who is set to begin its 124th season, starts Feb. 19 with the first of three games against Cincinnati at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

The Tigers and Gamecocks then square off in a three-game series, beginning Friday, Feb. 26 at Doug Kingsmore Stadium. The two teams play again the following day, this time at Fluor Field in Greenville, before concluding the series at South Carolina on Sunday, Feb. 28. The two rivals have met 324 times.

The regular season continues with 12 consecutive weekends of ACC action. All times for away games will be released at a later date.

2021 Doug Kingsmore Stadium Gameday Experience

Doug Kingsmore Stadium’s seating capacity is reduced to 1,280 for the 2021 season due to social distancing of six feet per CDC guidelines. All seating locations will be marked and in a socially-distant arrangement, and unavailable seats will be restricted from use. This will allow up to three empty seats between each pod of affiliated guests, ranging from 2-4 individuals. Per university policy, face coverings are required when social distancing.

Tickets – Ticket information will be released by the ticket office (1-800-CLEMSON) in the coming days. As with all ticketed events at Clemson in the 2020-21 year, ticketing is mobile, making the use and transfer of tickets easier than ever. In our models, a priority in the seat selection process is servicing as many of our nearly 1,000 eligible accounts as possible, and it will mean a reduction in the number of tickets to be fulfilled. Many accounts or levels will not have access to the full number of tickets requested in previous years.

Parking – Due to a reduction in stadium capacity and season-ticket availability, parking is available for anyone attending a baseball game. All parking lots surrounding Doug Kingsmore Stadium are free, with the exception of ADA parking for fans with a state-issued placard at the home plate lot and the lot outside the left-field gate.