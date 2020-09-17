Charlotte-UNC game canceled due to COVID-19, lack of OL

Press Release by

Charlotte announced today the football game scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 19, against North Carolina has been canceled. The decision was made due to the impact that contact tracing quarantine has had on a key position group. Several members of the offensive line were placed into quarantine following the University's COVID-19 contact tracing protocols, effectively depleting that unit.

Over the past two weeks, there have been three positive cases of coronavirus in football student-athletes found through regular testing required by Conference USA. The individuals are in isolation receiving proper medical care, and all other affected individuals were notified to quarantine for 14 days by University contact tracers.

"We're extremely disappointed to have to cancel our game at North Carolina. While I know our team is heartbroken, due to the number of players in quarantine, we could not safely play," said Athletic Director Mike Hill. "We very much appreciate the University of North Carolina working with us to schedule this game."

As of Monday, Sept. 14, a total of 3,150 tests have been administered for our student-athletes, coaches and staff since June 10. A total of 20 positive cases have been reported. On Monday, 200 tests were administered with one positive.

This announcement does not impact the status of the home opener versus Georgia State scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 26.

