Carlos Watkins provides breakfast for truck drivers
by - Assoc. Editor - Tuesday, April 21, 2020 5:55 PM
Watkins giving back to the community of Houston
Frontline workers including truck drivers have been essential during this coronavirus pandemic.

Truck drivers make sure that the supply chain of products keeps moving for families during this difficult time.

Houston Texans defensive lineman Carlos Watkins wanted to show his appreciation to truck workers as he provided a Whataburger breakfast recently to Jetco truck drivers from the Houston area.

"Hi Guys! This is Carlos Watkins (No. 91) from the Houston Texans," he says in a Facebook video. "Just wanted to let you know how much I appreciate the work you are doing at this time. I hope you enjoy breakfast on me this morning. Go Texans!"

Picture of the delicious-looking breakfast:

