Cardinals receiver coach compares Nuk Hopkins to Calvin Johnson
by - Assoc. Editor - 2021 Feb 18, Thu 09:14
Hopkins can make the contested catch (Patrick Breen/The Republic via Imagn Content Services, LLC)
Hopkins can make the contested catch (Patrick Breen/The Republic via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

New Arizona Cardinals receivers coach Shawn Jefferson has coached some talented receivers, including Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee Calvin Johnson during his 16 years as an NFL assistant.

He sees some similarities in DeAndre Hopkins and 'Megatron.'

"(Hopkins is) probably the only one in the league I can compare to Calvin right now, has the skillset Calvin had, playing above the rim and in those competitive situations coming down with the ball," said Jefferson, via the official team website.

Hopkins had 115 receptions (T2nd) for 1,407 yards (3rd) and six touchdowns last season.

For his impressive NFL career, 'Nuk' has already amassed 747 catches for 10,009 yards and sixty touchdowns. If he can keep us this type of production for a few more years, he will likely join 'Megatron' one day as a Hall-of-Famer.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Clemson men's basketball has another game postponed
Clemson men's basketball has another game postponed
Walker Course named top public college golf course in America
Walker Course named top public college golf course in America
NCAA extends recruiting dead period, expands offseason activity hours
NCAA extends recruiting dead period, expands offseason activity hours
Post your comments!
Read all 3 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest

TigerBoards

Read More
Top Clemson News of the Week