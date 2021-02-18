Cardinals receiver coach compares Nuk Hopkins to Calvin Johnson

He sees some similarities in DeAndre Hopkins and 'Megatron.'

"(Hopkins is) probably the only one in the league I can compare to Calvin right now, has the skillset Calvin had, playing above the rim and in those competitive situations coming down with the ball," said Jefferson, via the official team website.

Hopkins had 115 receptions (T2nd) for 1,407 yards (3rd) and six touchdowns last season.

For his impressive NFL career, 'Nuk' has already amassed 747 catches for 10,009 yards and sixty touchdowns. If he can keep us this type of production for a few more years, he will likely join 'Megatron' one day as a Hall-of-Famer.