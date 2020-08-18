CBS ranks all 76 teams left, projects Clemson Playoff matchup

TigerNet Staff by

The college football landscape has dramatically changed his month after four of the 10 FBS conferences -- two from the Power 5 -- decided to postpone to the spring.

CBS Sports normally ranks all 130 FBS teams but now it's down to 76, where Clemson is No. 1 -- followed by Alabama, Oklahoma, Georgia and Florida in the top-5.

Clemson's scheduled opponents by ranking: (7) Notre Dame, (18) Virginia Tech, (20) Miami, (22) Florida State, (24) Pittsburgh, (27) Virginia, (33) Wake Forest, (50) Syracuse, (51) Boston College, (57) Georgia Tech.

CBS Sports writer Dennis Dodd projected the Playoff matchups and pits 1-seed Clemson versus 4-seed Oklahoma and 2-seed Alabama versus 3-seed Florida.

"The dynasty continues despite Clemson falling to LSU in the CFP National Championship ," Dodd wrote of Clemson. "Clemson was done in by perhaps the best player ever in a single season (Burrow) guiding the best team ever in a single season (2019 LSU). Etienne returns. Star QB Trevor Lawrence isn't going anywhere. The preseason No. 1 team attempts to win its third championship in the last five seasons.

"It would be a damn shame if we've seen the last of Lawrence. That would most likely be the case if the season was canceled. Lawrence would have to make the decision between risking injury in 2021 and getting ready for a $30 million NFL Draft payday."