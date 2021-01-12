CBS ranks Clemson No. 1 in 'way-too-early' top 25
Booth is among a number of contributors returning on defense. (ACC photo)
CBS Sports joined the mix of national outlets ranking Clemson No. 1 in its early 2021 rankings.

The top-5 is rounded out by Oklahoma, opening-opponent Georgia, Alabama and Ohio State.

"We've gotten a glimpse of D.J. Uiagalelei, and that's enough," Dennis Dodd writes. "The quarterback's athleticism makes him perhaps more dangerous than Trevor Lawrence. Dabo Swinney loses Travis Etienne and some playmakers on defense, but the cupboard is always full at Clemson. Expect a seventh straight ACC title and fifth CFP National Championship (appearance) in the last seven years.

"Aside from the opener against Georgia (in Charlotte), Clemson's biggest challenge may be at NC State."

NC State is No. 22 in the ranking, while UNC is No. 9 and Miami No. 15 out of the ACC.

