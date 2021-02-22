Brownell updates latest on Tigers returning to action

TigerNet Staff

Clemson men's basketball has been on a pause for COVID-19 protocol since last Sunday evening that caused the postponement of two games and a break in the typical practice schedule. The next scheduled game is Wednesday in Winston-Salem at Wake Forest (4:30 p.m./ACC Network). Clemson coach Brad Brownell said his team returned to practice on Saturday and is hopeful that Wednesday's game will go down as planned. “We’re planning on it," Brownell said Monday on the ACC Coaches Zoom call. "I think today is another big day of us getting through things and making sure that we’re OK health-wise and are able to put our guys in a chance to be successful. It’s really hard. So we’ll see.” Brownell was happy to get the team together again over the weekend.

“It was good to see the guys Saturday, see everybody together," Brownell said. "We hadn’t been together in a week. Just the camaraderie of being together with the guys smiling and joking and having a good time together. That’s why everybody does this. That’s why we coach. It’s what drives you to be a part of something. Team sports, there’s nothing like it.”

Brownell didn't specify on how much COVID-19 has impacted the roster, but he did add that not everybody had been in practice.