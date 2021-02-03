Brownell on John Newman sitting out against UNC
by - 2021 Feb 3, Wed 11:38
Newman was not dressed against North Carolina
Newman was not dressed against North Carolina

Clemson had an impressive 63-50 win over North Carolina on Tuesday night inside Littlejohn Coliseum.

Brad Brownell was asked during postgame interviews why the veteran guard John Newman III sat out the game beside him in street clothes.

Brownell said it was a coaches' decision based on "disciplinary issues."

"He sat a game, and I don't know if he'll sit another one or not," Brownell said about the junior guard.

Despite missing Newman, one of the team's best defenders, the Tigers held North Carolina to a season-low 50 points.

Newman is averaging 5.0 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game with 8 starts this season.

