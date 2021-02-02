Brett Favre thinks Jaguars should pass on Trevor Lawrence

However, he is not a fan of the Jacksonville Jaguars selecting Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence with the first pick of the 2021 NFL draft.

“In my opinion, I don’t know if quarterback is [Jacksonville’s] immediate need," he told TMZ recently. "I would take [Alabama wide receiver] DeVonta Smith. I think you go with a guy like that."

Favre went on to say that Smith is a game-changer at the receiver position.

"Nothing against Trevor Lawrence, but I think you can find a free-agent [quarterback] or an [quarterback] in the latter rounds or mid-rounds of the draft. But you just don’t find a guy like [Smith]. This guy can be a Jerry Rice, a Randy Moss, a total game-changer."

Favre should understand that the Jaguars could have four or five Devonta Smiths running routes, but if they don't have a decent quarterback throwing, it wouldn't matter at all.