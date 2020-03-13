|
Brad Brownell expected to return to Clemson next season
|Friday, March 13, 2020 5:57 PM- -
The
Brad Brownell era will continue for year No. 11 at Clemson.
ESPN College Basketball insider Jeff Borzello is reporting that Brownell is expected to return next season. TigerNet confirmed this through a Clemson spokesman today. At Clemson, Brownell has a 185-142 record, including two NCAA tournament appearances (2011, 2018). Clemson finished the 2019-2020 season with a 16-15 (9-11 ACC) record. The Tigers were minutes from playing No. 1 seed Florida State in the second round of the ACC Tournament and then it was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. A few highlights of the season were huge wins against No. 3 Duke, No. 5 Louisville, and No. 6 Florida State. Not to mention the historic road win against North Carolina to snap the 0-59 streak at Chapel Hill. ESPN's Joe Lunardi had a projection of Clemson as a No. 6 seed in the NIT if the tournament would have been played this season.
ESPN College Basketball insider Jeff Borzello is reporting that Brownell is expected to return next season. TigerNet confirmed this through a Clemson spokesman today.
At Clemson, Brownell has a 185-142 record, including two NCAA tournament appearances (2011, 2018).
Clemson finished the 2019-2020 season with a 16-15 (9-11 ACC) record. The Tigers were minutes from playing No. 1 seed Florida State in the second round of the ACC Tournament and then it was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
A few highlights of the season were huge wins against No. 3 Duke, No. 5 Louisville, and No. 6 Florida State. Not to mention the historic road win against North Carolina to snap the 0-59 streak at Chapel Hill.
ESPN's Joe Lunardi had a projection of Clemson as a No. 6 seed in the NIT if the tournament would have been played this season.