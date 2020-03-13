Brad Brownell expected to return to Clemson next season

ESPN College Basketball insider Jeff Borzello is reporting that Brownell is expected to return next season. TigerNet confirmed this through a Clemson spokesman today.

At Clemson, Brownell has a 185-142 record, including two NCAA tournament appearances (2011, 2018).

Clemson finished the 2019-2020 season with a 16-15 (9-11 ACC) record. The Tigers were minutes from playing No. 1 seed Florida State in the second round of the ACC Tournament and then it was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

A few highlights of the season were huge wins against No. 3 Duke, No. 5 Louisville, and No. 6 Florida State. Not to mention the historic road win against North Carolina to snap the 0-59 streak at Chapel Hill.

ESPN's Joe Lunardi had a projection of Clemson as a No. 6 seed in the NIT if the tournament would have been played this season.