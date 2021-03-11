Bracket Watch: Where Clemson stands going into Selection Sunday

Brandon Rink by Staff Writer -

The work is in from Clemson men's basketball and they will be an NCAA Tournament team by all accounts. It's just a question of how their resume stacks up and what effect the weekend of action ahead will have on seeding. The Tigers were bounced from the second round of the ACC Tournament on Wednesday, serving a first loss to a non-Quadrant 1 team in the NCAA's NET rankings (67-64 to Miami). With that defeat, Clemson saw slight drops in metrics, falling four places in the NET (40) and three on KenPom (41). ESPN's Joe Lunardi still has the Tigers in a 7-seed projection, meeting Michigan State out of the Big Ten and potentially facing 2-seed Iowa of the Big Ten in the second round. CBS dropped Clemson a seed to a No. 6, playing St. Bonaventure of the Atlantic 10 and 3-seed Villanova potentially in round two. The Bracket Project overall has Clemson as a 6-seed on average.

The Selection Sunday broadcast is set for 6 p.m. on CBS. The first round of the NCAA Tournament will be played on Friday, March 19, and Saturday, March 20, with the second round from March 21-22. All games will be held in the Indianapolis area.

Clemson NCAA Tourney profile

Record: 16-7

NET: 40

KenPom: 41

Strength of schedule: 28

Non-conference SOS: 38

Record vs. Quadrant 1 teams*: 3-6 (wins over NET No. 8 Alabama, No. 20 Purdue, No 22 Florida State)

Quadrant 3 or 4 losses: 67-64 to Miami in ACC Tournament (150 NET).

* 1-30 NET teams at home, 1-50 at neutral sites, 1-75 in away games.