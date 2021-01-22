Bracket Watch: Post-break slide sending Tigers down seed-line
by - Staff Writer - 2021 Jan 22, Fri 11:30
Clemson's 9-1 start built up plenty of goodwill and saw NCAA Tournament projections as high as a No. 2-seed, but the two-game slide over the last week has understandably hurt that stock.

The No. 20-ranked Tigers' momentum was stunted by a pause for COVID-19 protocol before last week's 85-50 loss to Virginia and an 83-65 loss at Georgia Tech Wednesday.

Next up will be a challenge to stop the streak at Florida State on Saturday (8-2; No. 19 KenPom rating; 3 p.m./ABC) with Clemson seeking to regain the form that saw a 77-67 win in their Littlejohn Coliseum matchup last month.

Over a series of bracket projections, Clemson averages a 6-seed prediction. CBS Sports projects that and a matchup with a First Four game opponent (Utah State or Arkansas). ESPN is on the lower side with a 7-seed pick versus Seton Hall.

After pacing the ACC last week, Brad Brownell's Tigers slipped to 42nd in the NCAA NET ranking and 45th in the KenPom ratings.

Clemson NCAA Tourney profile

Record: 9-3

NET: 42

KenPom 45

Strength of schedule: 16

Non-conference SOS: 70

Record vs. Quadrant 1 teams*: 3-3

Quadrant 3 or 4 losses: None.

* 1-30 NET teams at home, 1-50 at neutral sites, 1-75 in away games.

