Bracket Watch: Latest Clemson projections going into final games

Brandon Rink by Staff Writer -

Few teams have had as much disagreement in the bracketology process this year than Clemson, and that's no different on Selection Sunday. CBS and ESPN projections have a staggering 4-seed difference going into the 6 p.m. CBS show and a smattering of championship games left Sunday. CBS picks the Tigers (16-7) for a 6-seed in a bracket pod with 3-seed and Big 12 champ Texas and facing a play-in game winner in the first round, while ESPN sends Clemson to a 10-seed against the Big Ten's Wisconsin in a bracket pod with 2-seed Houston. The latest average of the abundance of bracket projections has Clemson as a 7-seed currently.

There will be five championship games in action Sunday, including December win Alabama going for the SEC crown at 1 p.m. against LSU (ESPN).

Clemson NCAA Tourney profile

Record: 16-7

NET: 41

KenPom: 42

Strength of schedule: 30

Non-conference SOS: 37

Record vs. Quadrant 1 teams*: 3-6 (wins over NET No. 7 Alabama, No. 22 Purdue, No 24 Florida State)

Quadrant 3 or 4 losses: 67-64 to Miami in ACC Tournament (149 NET).

* 1-30 NET teams at home, 1-50 at neutral sites, 1-75 in away games.