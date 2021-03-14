Bracket Watch: Latest Clemson projections going into final games
by - Staff Writer - 2021 Mar 14, Sun 07:36
Where will All-ACC forward Aamir Simms and the Tigers land? It's hard to say right now. (File ACC photo)
Where will All-ACC forward Aamir Simms and the Tigers land? It's hard to say right now. (File ACC photo)

Few teams have had as much disagreement in the bracketology process this year than Clemson, and that's no different on Selection Sunday.

CBS and ESPN projections have a staggering 4-seed difference going into the 6 p.m. CBS show and a smattering of championship games left Sunday.

CBS picks the Tigers (16-7) for a 6-seed in a bracket pod with 3-seed and Big 12 champ Texas and facing a play-in game winner in the first round, while ESPN sends Clemson to a 10-seed against the Big Ten's Wisconsin in a bracket pod with 2-seed Houston.

The latest average of the abundance of bracket projections has Clemson as a 7-seed currently.

There will be five championship games in action Sunday, including December win Alabama going for the SEC crown at 1 p.m. against LSU (ESPN).

Clemson NCAA Tourney profile

Record: 16-7

NET: 41

KenPom: 42

Strength of schedule: 30

Non-conference SOS: 37

Record vs. Quadrant 1 teams*: 3-6 (wins over NET No. 7 Alabama, No. 22 Purdue, No 24 Florida State)

Quadrant 3 or 4 losses: 67-64 to Miami in ACC Tournament (149 NET).

* 1-30 NET teams at home, 1-50 at neutral sites, 1-75 in away games.

