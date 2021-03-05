Bracket Watch: Clemson resume holding strong as ACC season wraps
by - Staff Writer - 2021 Mar 5, Fri 11:09
The midweek setback at Syracuse has Clemson in a packed middle-of-the-ACC crowd heading into the final weekend of conference games.

Clemson can finish as high as the fourth seed for a double-bye in next week's ACC Tournament with a win over Pitt (No. 82 KenPom; noon Saturday on RSN) and losses from Louisville (hosting No. 21 Virginia Saturday) and Georgia Tech (at Wake Forest on Friday). Those results not going Clemson's way - plus a UNC win over Duke - could send it to as low as a 7-seed. Of course, this pandemic season means things could change in the schedule, but that's where we are right now.

With the Big Dance outlook, Wednesday's defeat didn't have a major impact, dropping two spots in the NCAA's NET ranking (36th) and four with KenPom rating (42). The Tigers' strength of schedule overall is back in the top-10 (9) and the non-conference SOS is up to 75th.

CBS Sports has been firmly in Brad Brownell's corner with bracket projections, pegging Clemson for a 5-seed heading into the weekend.

In the overall Bracket Matrix average, Clemson is a 6-seed, while ESPN is on the lower side with an 8-seed pick.

Clemson NCAA Tourney profile

Record: 15-6

NET: 36

KenPom: 42

Strength of schedule: 9

Non-conference SOS: 75

Record vs. Quadrant 1 teams*: 3-6 (wins over NET No. 7 Alabama, No. 13 FSU, No. 22 Purdue)

Quadrant 3 or 4 losses: None.

* 1-30 NET teams at home, 1-50 at neutral sites, 1-75 in away games.

