Bracket Watch: Clemson moves up seed in CBS projected field

Brandon Rink by Staff Writer -

Clemson has a favorable road ahead and a resume that's been increasing in strength. Brad Brownell's Tigers (14-5) has won four in a row -- and five of six -- and have a top-10-rated strength of schedule (9) as they move up the ACC standings (now 5th). CBS Sports moved Clemson up to the 4-seed line Friday, which would match the highest seed in school history (1997 and 1987). The overall bracketology world is averaging a 6-seed for the Tigers currently, where ESPN pegs Clemson as well. The Tigers return to action at home Saturday against Miami (2 p.m./RSN), which rank last in the conference by KenPom rating (No. 148) and have lost four in a row and nine of 11. Next up is the final ACC road trip to Syracuse on Wednesday, which could be a top-60 NET win (No. 56 currently) after Clemson got the better of them earlier this month (78-61). The regular-season finale is at home with Pitt, which is .500 overall and No. 79 on KenPom. A sweep of that slate could have the Tigers (8-5 in ACC play) positioned well for a top-4 seed in Greensboro's ACC Tournament (starting action on March 11 after a double bye). In front of Clemson currently, Louisville, at 7-4, has the toughest road with trips to Duke and Virginia Tech upcoming and a regular-season finale with Virginia. The Hokies (8-4) also host Wake Forest and head to NC State to wrap their regular season.

In NCAA Tournament-related news, the organization announced this week that they will seed the top-4 teams left out of the field which could replace a team for COVID-19 protocol, but that it would have to happen within 48 hours of the announced field and they would not re-seed the field in that replacement.

Clemson NCAA Tourney profile

Record: 14-5

NET: 32

KenPom: 37

Strength of schedule: 9

Non-conference SOS: 92

Record vs. Quadrant 1 teams*: 3-5 (wins over NET No. 9 Alabama, No. 11 FSU and No. 26 Purdue)

Quadrant 3 or 4 losses: None.

* 1-30 NET teams at home, 1-50 at neutral sites, 1-75 in away games.

