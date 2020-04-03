Bill O'Brien says trading DeAndre Hopkins was 'best interest of our team'

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

The Houston Texans made quite the controversial move recently trading away franchise receiver DeAndre Hopkins for running David Johnson and a 2020 second-round draft pick. Hopkins already has 8,602 receiving yards before the age of 28 years old, which is second-best all-time in the NFL behind only Randy Moss. Texans head coach Bill O’Brien said during a conference call on Friday that he was looking out for his ballclub in regards to trading away Hopkins. “It was in the best interest of our team,” O’Brien told reporters. “DeAndre Hopkins was a great football player. We loved DeAndre Hopkins. He had three years left on his deal and he wanted a raise. David Johnson is going to be a great addition to our football team.” He continued to say the move was made for the team.

“Any decision that’s made is with the team in mind,” he said. “Capital T Capital E Capital A. Capital M in mind.”